Karan Patel On Wife Ankita's Miscarriage: Luckily For Me, Ankita Was The Stronger One; Solid Hai Woh

Karan Patel On Wife Ankita's Miscarriage Post

Karan was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "It was very heartwarming and emotional. Of course, it is a difficult situation for anyone. If you are human, you will feel that pain, god forbid it happens to anyone. At the end of the day, it is life and it does go on."

Karan Says Ankita Was Stronger!

He further added, "You just need to make sure that you are strong enough to overcome that mishap. And be there for your partner and make sure he or she can rely on you. One of the two needs to be strong. Luckily for me, Ankita was the stronger one. Solid hai woh (She's the tough one)."

The Actor Says…

Meanwhile, Karan has joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast. He will be seen replacing Karan Singh Gover as Mr Rishab Bajaj in the show. The actor has already started shooting for it. When asked if he had any apprehension as film and TV units have begun work in the midst of a pandemic, he said that it is scary as when he goes to work, he will be meeting a lot of people, God forbid if anyone is exposed to the virus, but other than that he added that they will always have to be cautious.

Take Away From The Lockdown!

The actor further said, "The only take away I have from the entire lockdown situation is that never take life for granted. Nobody is invincible. There is no differentiation be it poor or rich, just cherish life kyunki jab takleef aati hai toh aise phaad ke aati hai."