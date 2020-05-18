    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Patel Pens A Note On Rising Cases Of Suicide Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Calls It A Cowardly Act!

      By
      |

      Due to a spike in people committing suicide or attempting to do so due to financial woes caused by COVID-19 lockdown in the TV industry, actor Karan Patel felt the urge to share his point of view on the matter. He took to his Facebook page to pen a strongly worded letter whilst stating that ending one’s life is a cowardly and selfish act.

      Karan wrote, "So I think suicide is probably the easiest escape route to get out of whatever tough spot life has put you in, but, do you realise that its only you who has escaped and in return left behind a family, a bunch of broken hearts and lost souls who might never recover from this betrayal of yours or have you become so blindly selfish that you don’t give a f**k about the effect your actions will have on your family and loved ones?”

      karan patel

      He went on to add, “More than sympathy, I harbour anger for these kind of people. I know most of you wanna shout out at me sayin that only someone going through hell can know what helplessness feels like, ok agreed, but I strongly believe that no bloody problem in life is greater than life itself and nothing can compel you to give up this life which by the way is not what you have earned but its gifted to you by someone you called mother or maa all your life." (sic)

      The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star concluded by urging folks in distress to seek out the required help. “If you think your life has brought you down on your knees, reach out and share because for all you know, the situation you thought u can never get out of, someone else could just sleepwalk you through it. There is nothing shameful in confessing that you are hurting, infact it takes a lot of guts to expose your weakness and that is what freinds and family are for. Share with them, Care for them and at times when you feel vulnerable, just Stare at them."

      ALSO READ: Shocking! Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide!

      Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X