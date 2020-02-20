Karan Patel Says He Messed Up Badly; Adds He Used To Get Drunk & Report Late To Sets

'Stardom Got To My Head'

In an interview to BT, Karan said, "I messed up badly. Stardom got to my head, and I got too big for my boots during the course of my show, Kasturi (2007-2009). I would report late, that too, drunk, on the set. I thought that I could get away with it because I had become an overnight star. But not everyone will tolerate that kind of behaviour for long. The show ended and I was out of work for a couple of years."

'I Remember Apologising To Ekta'

He tried to change himself and remembered apologising to Ekta Kapoor. He said, "So, I consciously made an effort to rectify my approach towards work. Now, I have disciplined myself. I used to drink on the set, which I don't anymore. I still don't make it on time for the shoot, but I am not as late as I used to be. I am getting there, slowly. I remember apologising to Ekta (Kapoor) for the mistakes I made in the past and telling her that I won't repeat them. But I also told her that I will make newer mistakes. No man is perfect. Everybody needs a second chance in life and I am glad that I got it."

Karan Likes The Bad-Boy Image

Karan said that he likes the bad-boy image and consciously maintains it so that no one takes advantage of him. The actor further clarified that neither he has done anything to earn that tag nor he is putting on an act; he is just himself.

Regarding Marriage

Regarding his marriage to Ankita Bhargava, he told the leading daily, "If your marriage matters to you, it will change you and the same applies to your work. If there is something that I hold close to my heart, I will make sure to not do things that might make me lose it."

On Fatherhood

It has to be recalled that Ankita suffered miscarriage in 2018. Karan and Ankita became proud parents to a baby girl in December 2019. The actor said, "We lost a daughter and then we got a daughter. I think she is back. She is just two months old and is too small to respond." He further added that fatherhood is the best feeling in the world and seeing his daughter smile lights up his day.

Karan Is Happy For His Ex-Girlfriend Kamya

While Karan is enjoying fatherhood, his ex-girlfriend Kamya Punjabi got married recently. The actor says that he is happy for her and more than the couple, he is thrilled for Kamya's daughter Aara. He added, "Kamya has been an independent and self-made woman. Everybody deserves happiness in life. I got my share, so should she and everyone else."