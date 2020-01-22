    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Patel Shares Throwback Pic With Wife Ankita; Says ‘Frozen In The Feeling Of Being Complete’

      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple named their princess, Mehr. A few days ago, the actor shared a lovely photo, where he was seen enjoying precious time with his daughter. He captioned the picture as, "#RabDiMehr .... 🤗❤️🤗." Now, Karan shared a special throwback photo of him and wife Ankita when she was pregnant.

      Karan shared a monochrome photo from his wife's pregnancy days and revealed how complete they felt in the moment. He wrote, "Frozen in The feeling of being Complete, While their Own little World was growing inside of them .... #RabDiMehr .... 📸 by the super talented @sachin113photographer." Ankita also shared the same picture and captioned it, "Love ! 🧿 #rabbdimehr."

      Karan Patel Shares Throwback Pic With Wife Ankita; Says ‘Frozen In The Feeling Of Being Complete’

      The couple's friends from the television industry loved the caption. Karanvir Bohra commented, "Wow!❤️❤️," while Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, "♥️." Divyanka Tripathi commented on Ankita's post, "Adorable picture 😍," while Suyyash Rai shared heart emojis.

      Frozen in The feeling of being Complete, While their Own little World was growing inside of them .... #RabDiMehr .... 📸 by the super talented @sachin113photographer

      For the uninitiated, Karan and Ankita welcomed a baby girl on December 14, 2019. The duo had kept the Ankita's pregnancy news, a secret. After the baby's birth, Karan told BT, "I am numb, overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

