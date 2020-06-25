    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Patel Steps In Karan Singh Grover’s Shoes As The New Mr. Bajaj In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      By
      |

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. There had been recent reports that Karan Singh Grover, who plays the role of Mr. Rishab Bajaj in the show, is not ready to resume shoot due to the pandemic. It was said that the team is trying to convince the actor while also looking for other actors such as Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, and Karan Patel to replace Karan.

      And now, putting all rumors to rest, the production team of Ekta Kapoor's show has revealed to have zeroed in on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel to step into the role of Mr. Rishab Bajaj.

      karan patel

      In an interview with the Times of India, Karan revealed, “Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and it has lived on in people’s minds for years. So, it’s a matter of honour to take it ahead from where Ronit Roy and Karan Singh Grover left and add my nuances to it. I intend to make this character as iconic and loved as Mr. Bhalla (his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) had become over a period of six years.”

      According to the media reports, the actor will start shooting for the show in the coming week. However, a reliable source close to the development revealed that Patel will be sporting a drastically different look from the one channeled by Grover, and his entry will bring a major turning point in the ongoing story.

      ALSO READ: Pooja Banerjee On Her Special Bond With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-Stars Sahil Anand & Parth Samthaan

      ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sharad Kelkar, Karan Patel Or Gaurav - Who Will Replace Karan Singh Grover?

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 21:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X