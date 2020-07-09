Karan Patel Was Offered Both Kasautii & Naagin 5; Here's Why Ekta Chose Him For Mr Bajaj's Role!

Why Ekta Chose Karan For Mr Bajaj's Role?

Karan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Yes, I was approached for Naagin 5, but around the same time, they called me for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as well. Since they both belong to Ekta Kapoor, I am sure they must have thought Naagin 5 mein 2 episode mein isko daswake maarne se accha hai... why not use me as Mr Bajaj (laughs). It has more scope for performance. Once this Kasautii Zindagii Kay journey comes to end, now it has just started, let's see if I am needed for Naagin 5."

The Actor Says Mr Bajaj Is An Iconic Character

On getting the opportunity to play Mr Bajaj, the actor said, "Mr Bajaj is an iconic character and not many people get the chance to play two big characters one after the other. Right after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I have got Kasautii. I must have done something right."

Karan’s Look On The Show

Karan will be sporting a salt and pepper look on the show. Regarding his looks the actor said that this look is new for him, but as long as audience and people like it, he is fine with it. He further said that his wife Ankita Bhargava liked his look.

Has He Met Or Interacted With Erica Or Parth Before?

Meanwhile, when asked if he met or interacted with the main leads of the show, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, Karan told Pinkvilla that he has never met them or even interacted with them. He added that they have never crossed paths. Karan further added that he must have seen them around near the studio, but they never interacted much. In fact, he says, he doesn't know anyone on the set and it will be like going to a new batch after a vacation.