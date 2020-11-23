Karan Patel's Wife Ankita Bhargava Shares An Adorable Pic; Writes 'Happy Birthday Mehr Ke Papa'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is celebrating his birthday today (November 23). His wife Ankita Bhargava shared an adorable picture and wished the actor in an adorable way. Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Mukherjee, Aditi Bhatia, Shardul Pandit and other friends from the industry also took to social media to wish the actor on the special day.

Ankita wrote, "Happy Bday Mehr ke Papa ! 🤪 #alwayswantedtosaythis #socliché #happybday." To this, Karan commented, "Arri o sunti hooo, Mehr ki maa, ji humne kaha thankyouuu ... 🤗❤️🤗." Roopal Tyagi, Pankaj Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee and others commented and wished the actor on his special day.

Anita Hassanandani shared a picture and captioned it as, "Meraaa forever paagal sachhhaaaa dost! 😍😍😍 Happiest birthday @karan9198 I loveeee youuu!"

Shardul Pandit, who is good friend with Karan, shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday BHAI @karan9198 . An essay on KARAN. Life gives us all frnds and then bonds of love. A brother given to be my @ankzbhargava and not of blood. #happybirthday #karanpatel."

Aditi Bhatia shared pictures on their Instagram stories and wrote, "Was going through your photos to find a photo of ou and me and came across this. I LOVE YOU @karan9198 Happiest birthday to you Mehr ke papa. Can't wait to see you."

