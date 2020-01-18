Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati & Vindu Enter Bigg Boss 13 House; Salman Khan Lashes Out At Paras
Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' family members entered the house and gave them special messages. Now, special guests - Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh will be entering the Bigg Boss house. They will be seen encouraging their favourite contestants and giving them feedback. Also, this week, the audience witnessed some major fights and dramas in the house, Salman Khan will be seen reviewing the same. Read on to know more about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Karan Singh Grover Meets Arti Singh
In a promo shared by Colors TV, Karan Singh Grover is seen talking to Arti Singh. He tells her, "Agar bhagwan ayega samne ya shaitan ayega samne, change maat hona, kisi ke kuch bi kehne par." He hugs Sidharth Shukla, and tells that Arti and Asim are his wife's (Bipasha Basu) favourites.
Vindu Dara Singh Calls Paras & Mahira, Bunti Aur Babli
Later, Vindu Dara Singh meets Paras and tells him, "Abra ka daabra, Paras Chhabra. Ded soh Romeo mare honge, tab tu paida hoga Paras. Mahira aur tune, I think Banti aur Babli ban chuke ho. Ek cheez yaad rakhna... Akanksha ki nazar uspe hai. - (sic)
He Calls Asim ‘Chuslet’
Vindu then meets Asim and calls him ‘chuslet' because of his constant fights. He adds that Asim stretches the fights like chewing gum. He also adds, "It's not good to fight with Himalaya-jaisa aadmi" (hinting towards Sidharth Shukla)." He also gives feedback to Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.
Shehnaz Blushes As Gautam Gulati Enters Bigg Boss House
Shehnaz Gill is seen blushing as her favourite Gautam Gulati enters the house. While the contestants are ‘freezed' by Bigg Boss, Shehnaz is released for sometime. She hugs Gautam and kisses him. Gautam teases Shehnaz that Sidharth is standing by the side. Gautam and Shehnaz are also dance together.
Salman Khan Asks Madhurima & Vishal To Leave The House
Coming to the serious part of the show... Salman Khan is seen lashing out at Madhurima, Vishal and Paras. He even asks Madhurima and Vishal to leave his house because of their violent behaviour.
Salman Lashes Out At Paras
Salman also loses his cool on Paras... In the promo video, Salman is seen telling Paras that his bond with Mahira Sharma is looking more than friendship and reminds him of his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.
Did Paras Cross His Limits?
When Paras tells that all these are ‘bekaar ki baatein' and ‘ask the creatives not to play such things', Salman loses his cool and lashes out at him. He asks Paras to keep his voice down. Salman also informs Paras that his girlfriend had called him to ask what's happening in the house!
View this post on Instagram
@MadhurimaTuli aur @vishalsingh713 ko unki galti ki sazaa denge aaj @BeingSalmanKhan! Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. Anytime on @voot. @vivo_india #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Jan 18, 2020 at 1:01am PST
Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Actors Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Grace Bigg Boss 13 Sets