Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati & Vindu Enter Bigg Boss 13 House; Salman Khan Lashes Out At Paras

Karan Singh Grover Meets Arti Singh

In a promo shared by Colors TV, Karan Singh Grover is seen talking to Arti Singh. He tells her, "Agar bhagwan ayega samne ya shaitan ayega samne, change maat hona, kisi ke kuch bi kehne par." He hugs Sidharth Shukla, and tells that Arti and Asim are his wife's (Bipasha Basu) favourites.

Vindu Dara Singh Calls Paras & Mahira, Bunti Aur Babli

Later, Vindu Dara Singh meets Paras and tells him, "Abra ka daabra, Paras Chhabra. Ded soh Romeo mare honge, tab tu paida hoga Paras. Mahira aur tune, I think Banti aur Babli ban chuke ho. Ek cheez yaad rakhna... Akanksha ki nazar uspe hai. - (sic)

He Calls Asim ‘Chuslet’

Vindu then meets Asim and calls him ‘chuslet' because of his constant fights. He adds that Asim stretches the fights like chewing gum. He also adds, "It's not good to fight with Himalaya-jaisa aadmi" (hinting towards Sidharth Shukla)." He also gives feedback to Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Shehnaz Blushes As Gautam Gulati Enters Bigg Boss House

Shehnaz Gill is seen blushing as her favourite Gautam Gulati enters the house. While the contestants are ‘freezed' by Bigg Boss, Shehnaz is released for sometime. She hugs Gautam and kisses him. Gautam teases Shehnaz that Sidharth is standing by the side. Gautam and Shehnaz are also dance together.

Salman Khan Asks Madhurima & Vishal To Leave The House

Coming to the serious part of the show... Salman Khan is seen lashing out at Madhurima, Vishal and Paras. He even asks Madhurima and Vishal to leave his house because of their violent behaviour.

Salman Lashes Out At Paras

Salman also loses his cool on Paras... In the promo video, Salman is seen telling Paras that his bond with Mahira Sharma is looking more than friendship and reminds him of his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

Did Paras Cross His Limits?

When Paras tells that all these are ‘bekaar ki baatein' and ‘ask the creatives not to play such things', Salman loses his cool and lashes out at him. He asks Paras to keep his voice down. Salman also informs Paras that his girlfriend had called him to ask what's happening in the house!