Karan Wahi On Doing Intimate Scenes: If I Can Abuse, Die, Fight, I Can Kiss On Screen Too

Karan Wahi On His Role In Hundred

Karan Wahi played a rapper Mad-E in Hundred. Karan was seen in a completely different avatar in the series and everyone loved his performance. Speaking about his role, Karan told the web portal, "Everything about the character was so intriguing and interesting, right from his looks to how he looked at life to his mannerisms. Being an actor, I know how people are trying so hard every day to make a name here (in showbiz) and Mad-E is one of them. Though he appears to be super chilled, there's a vulnerable side to him, like most of the shows that we are seeing these days are gritty and serious, Hundred, on the other hand, is a light-hearted family drama."

Working With Lara Dutta & Rinku Rajguru

Karan Wahi shared screen space with both Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in Hundred. Speaking about working with such amazing actresses, Karan Wahi said, "I am really glad and honoured to have worked with both of them. I have watched Rinku's film Sairat and she is commendable as an actor, she is so hardworking. While it's so wonderful to work with Lara Dutta is a lot like her character. This is what webspace gives you an abundance of people under one roof."

Karan Wahi On Shooting Intimate Scenes

Known as the chocolate boy in the TV industry, Karan Wahi surprised everyone by giving intimate scenes in several web series and films. Speaking about shooting intimate scenes, the actor said, "Being comfy or uncomfortable should not be the thought process as when you are acting if there are scenes you are uncomfortable about, you know it earlier before you have signed the show. And as an actor, you do things which are demanded in the script and if it is valid and there is nothing wrong. Any kiss scene or an intimate scene that is there I have spoken beforehand and only then went ahead. I am an actor and when I can abuse, die, fight on camera I can be intimate as well. At the end, it all boils down to the thought process."

Karan Wahi On Lack Of Interaction On Instagram

Karan Wahi is keeping himself away from Instagram during this lockdown period. He doesn't share any video of doing any household work amid lockdown. Hence, his fans are wondering what he is doing at home. When asked about the same, Karan said, "How I look when I am sweeping, cleaning or cooking is my thing. I mean Aap Apna he ghar saaf kar rahe ho. So don't understand what's there to show in that or post. Having said that I also go live with my fans, my fans comment on my social media posts. But then I don't like going berserk with it. Doing things is proportion is good but overdoing anything kills it. I am not saying those who do this re wrong. Whenever I have something new to post or share I do it think fans also need some intelligent stuff from us something informative, they know we all cook and clean."