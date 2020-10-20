Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Ring In Twins Vienna And Bella's 4th Birthday With A Colourful Party

Naagin fame Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters Vienna and Bella celebrated their 4th birthday on October 19. The doting parents organised a birthday bash for their daughters at their residence as they turned a year older. The get together was rather simple owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, the telly couple left no stone unturned in making it a memorable day for the girls with beautiful cakes and colourful decorations for the party.

Karanvir's parents, a few friends and some kids with their parents were in attendance. present while Vienna and Bella cut the cakes. The baby girls looked cute as they posed with their parents at their birthday party. Interestingly, Teejay and Karanvir were seen twinning with their adorable daughters as they cut the cakes.

Vienna and Bella posed with their parents whilst looking adorable in their pink and white dresses with matching cakes and balloons. Check out the posts shared on social media below:

For the unversed, Karanvir and Teejay were in Dehradun recently along with their daughters. Karanvir was shooting for his upcoming film Kutub Minar which also stars Minissha Lamba. The actor couple is currently expecting their third baby together.

