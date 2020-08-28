Karanvir Bohra Announces Wife Teejay's Pregnancy With Cute Pics; Calls It Best Birthday Gift Ever

Karanvir Bohra Announces Wife Teejay's Pregnancy With Cute Pics

Karanvir shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. 🙏❤️ Best birthday gift ever."

Teejay Announces Her Pregnancy

Teejay also shared a picture from the photoshoot and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. 🙏Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you. ❤️🙏"

Celebrities Congratulate KVB & Teejay

Karanvir and Teejay's friends from the industry wished the couple. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "🎉🎉🎉🎉," Nakuul Mehta commented, "Many congratulations and much love to the 5 of you @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra ❤️" and Gauhar Khan commented, "Oh wowww ! MA sha Allah ! Congratulations 🤗🤗🤗"

Teejay Surprises KVB On His Birthday

On the other hand, Teejay surprised Karanvir Bohra on his birthday by getting him a pineapple cake. She shared a video of the birthday celebration and an adorable post.

Teejay Writes…

"Happy #happybirthday to the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful human being I know! (OK, you and my Mom!) 😄❤️ You know I'm no good at surprises but this is a start! :) I love seeing you smile so big when you see fresh pineapple cake! 😄 Make a wish, sweety.. big things ahead!! God bless you always.. 🙏😇 PS: Drop the diet today, have more cake!!"