Karanvir Bohra Detained At Delhi Airport En Route Nepal

Karanvir Bohra, who was flying off to Nepal, was detained at New Delhi airport because as he was carrying his Aadhar Card (UID), which is not valid identity document in Nepal for Indian nationals, if you are flying into the country. The actor took to social media and questioned the airline how he was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Delhi if that was the case.

The actor tweeted, "Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal."

(Image Source: Instagram)

When the airline shared the link for reference, the Naagin 2 actor wrote, "Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport."

Twitter users pointed out the same to Karanvir, and said that the rule has been followed since a long time. One of the users wrote, "Aadhar is not valid to travel to Nepal by air.. this is the rule since very long, should have checked before travelling."

Another user commented, "Common sense! Nepal is different country n when you travel@to other country you should carry passport!! No visa policy does not mean no pass port as well. Also its not Airline's responsibility to check your landing documents."

This is not the first time the actor is having trouble in travelling. Last year, he was detained at Moscow airport over a damaged passport. He thanked the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and officials who helped him in getting a temporary passport and visa on short notice.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 4 Drops To Second Place; Bigg Boss 13 Witnesses Major Jump