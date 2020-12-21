Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Blessed With A Baby Girl; Actor Says ‘I Consider Myself Most Blessed’

Karanvir Bohra Shares His Excitement

While sharing this delightful news with Spotboye, Karanvir Bohra said, "It's another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome. If it was a boy, it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it's another girl, it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati. I consider myself most blessed. Om Namashivay."

Karanvir Says Three Angels In My Family

After the birth of his third daughter, Karanvir Bohra considers his kids as three angels in his family. "I have become Charlie, now that I've got three angels. Charlie's Angels, Laxmi Saraswati and Parvati," said the Naagin 2 actor.

Teejay Sidhu On Her Daughters

KV's wife Teejay Sidhu also shared her happiness with an entertainment portal. She said, "Teen Deviyan (Three Goddesses) in our family. This is the most exciting journey of our life. We thought we would share it with you first, since aap hamari donon betiyan ko bahot pyar karte (You love both our daughters a lot.) Here's another little daughter for you to love."

Karanvir Bohra’s Post Before The Birth Of His Daughter

Yesterday (December 20, 2020), Karanvir had shared a video of himself dancing outside the hospital, as he was very excited to welcome his newborn baby. He captioned the Instagram post as, "Entering the hospital like "love mera hit hit" Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I'm going to be lucky."