Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Head To Canada For The New Arrival In The Family

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third baby. The Naagin actor will be heading to Canada. He revealed to Spotboye that his wife has left for Vancouver, where her parents live and revealed that he doesn't want to break the family tradition- their twin daughters Vienna and Bella were born in Vancouver at his parents-in-law's place and their third baby will also be delivered there.

Karanvir Bohra was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "My wife and I thought about having this child in India. But since our twin girls were so beautifully born without any problems in Vancouver, and since our daughters insisted that they would like their sibling to be born at their Nana and Nani's residence we decided to have the baby in Canada."

He added that he will leave in two weeks after wrapping up his pending work to join his wife and daughters for the new arrival in the family. When asked if they are expecting boy or girl baby, he said, "My daughters would be happy with either a baby brother or another baby sister. We are happy if they are happy."

Meanwhile, the couple, who is active on social media, have been keeping their fans updated with their latest pictures and videos. Recently, the actor shared the video of their third baby's movements inside his pregnant wife, Teejay Sidhu's belly. Sharing the video, KVB wrote, "This is a miracle... There is a life in there & it's moving... #omnamoshivaya the best gift for our anniversary ❤️❤️❤️ #jaikaalbhairav ⚫."

