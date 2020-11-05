Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu To Have Beach Wedding On 15th Anniversary

Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu, who are all set to embrace parenthood, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on November 3, 2020. The actor took to social media and wished his wife in an adorable way. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karanvir revealed that they will be organising a beach wedding in Goa in presence of friends and family.

On 14th wedding anniversary, KVB shared a picture snapped with wife Teejay and wrote, "That's you and me sweety.... #happyanniversary 14years. We have crossed 2 #sevenyearitch 🤜🏼🤛🏼 having you by my side is the best destiny that god has written for me. This year is really really special as we have an addition in our family,I can't wait to hold my new baby in my arms, we are going to be parents again....yaaaaaaay! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #newlife #newadventures as lyricist #sameer sir wrote it beautifully, 'Yuhi katjayega safar saath chalne se,ke manzil agayi nazar saath chalne se.' @bombaysunshine #loveyoualwaysandforever."

About their 14th wedding anniversary, the actor told Pinkvilla that they have crossed two seven years which is great and it doesn't feel like time has passed so fast. He further added that they had baby after 10 years of marriage. Now their children are four years old and the little angel coming to their life, will be their 14 years wedding anniversary gift. Next year, it will be 15th year of their marriage and they are going to make it special.

About their 15th wedding anniversary, KVB told the portal, "We wanted to celebrate on the 10 years anniversary but Bella and Vienna were born but now is the perfect time, on the 15th one, we will have a nice beach wedding where we will call all our friends. So next year everybody has to be ready and gear up to go to Goa. I am so excited."

