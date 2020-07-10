Karishma Tanna's Special Birthday Wish For Pearl V Puri: Calls Him Father Figure & Her Anchor!

Pearl V Puri, who became popular with his shows like Badtameez Dil, Bepanah Pyaar and Naagin 3, is ringing in his birthday today (July 10). The actor, who turned 30 today, was wished by his friends from the industry. The special wish came from his closest friend Karishma Tanna. The actress took to social media and made a special wish. She called him her best friend, father figure and anchor.

Sharing unseen pictures, the Naagin 3 actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday @pearlvpuri 🧡 Don't know how to start, what to write. All I can say in few words is ,You are truly a beautiful soul inside out❤️My Best friend, My father figure, My anchor 🧡🤗 I am truly blessed to have a friend like you in my life 🤗Happy birthday once again. 🥳"

His Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti also shared a collage on her Instagram story and wished the actor on his special day.

Hina Khan shared a picture snapped with Pearl and Karishma on her Instagram story, and captioned it as, "This is the only picture I have of you @pearlvouri But that doesn't matter.. we shall click Many soon.. Happy Happy birthday Pearl Lotsa love and hugsss."

Arjun Bijlani shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Happy birthday @pearlvpuri . Wishing u happiness and prosperity... hasta reh."

Meanwhile, the birthday boy, is in Agra with his parents. The actor, who helped a hundred spot boys in need and helped 300 stray animals during COVID-19 crisis, had requested his fans to look after stray animals a month before his birthday. He had also said that the ones with most good deed would get to chat with him today!

Indeed, it's a good initiative! We wish the actor, a very happy birthday and a prosperous year ahead. Hit the comment box to send your wishes to the actor!

Also Read: Pearl V Puri Says Karishma Tanna Has Never Let Him Feel Alone; Adds 'Mera Bahut Saath Diya Hai'

Also Read: Pearl V Puri Reveals His Ex-GF Wanted Him To Become An Actor But When He Did, She Wanted Him To Quit