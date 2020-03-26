Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat To Replace Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya; Kasamh Se To Re-Run On TV

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat To Replace Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya

Sharing the promo, Ekta wrote, "V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can't do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe." - (sic)

Baarish On TV

Apart from KTBM, Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi's Baarish will also be aired on TV. Ekta Shared the promo of Baarish and wrote, " For all those asking for #baarish on tv ! From tonight10 pm see ths sweet love story on @zeetv everyday ! We r bringing the rains with this simple drama! Hoping d weather of doom changes! Stay home stay safe." - (sic)

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain On TV

Also, Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh and Rohit Roy's love drama Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will be aired on TV at 10.30 PM. Sharing the promo, the producer wrote, "A mature story of two consenting adults who find love outside marriage #kehnekohumsafarhain asks uncomfortable questions on morality n marriage! Now on @zeetv from tonight-10.30 pm! Wat if u find ur soulmate after u get married ( now pls stay safe n enjoy relax n wish d Ppl not well get well soon)." - (sic)

Kasamh Se & Brahmarakshas To Re-run On TV

It is also being said that Ekta's other popular shows- Brahmarakshas - Jaag Utha Shaitaan, that featured Krystle D'Souza, Parag Tyagi and Kishwer Merchant; and Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai's Kasamh Se will be re-run. But the producer hasn't confirmed about these two shows yet.