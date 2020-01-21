Kartik Aaryan Fulfills Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill's Wish; Thanks Her For Making His Portrait

Many Bollywood celebrities graced Bigg Boss 13 sets to promote their films. The actors also entered the Bigg Boss house and interacted with the contestants. It has to be recalled that Kartik Aaryan had visited the house to promote his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The contestant, Shehnaz Gill had revealed that he is her favourite. The actor had again entered the house to promote his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal along with Sara Ali Khan. In a fun task, Shehnaz had made Kartik's portrait. Now, the actor had shared the picture on his Instagram and thanked her for the portrait.

(Image Source: Snapshot from Voot)

For the uninitiated, Kartik and Sara made the housemates play interesting games. In one of the tasks, Shehnaz and Rashami were asked to make Kartik's portrait. Shehnaz made a cute picture and coloured the portrait by kissing it. The Punjabi singer won the task, and Kartik was seen blushing.

(Image Source: Snapshot from Voot)

While leaving the house, Kartik took the portrait along with him. Shehnaz had asked Kartik to post the portrait on his Instagram. Kartik fulfilled Sana's wish and shared the picture on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture as, "What a lovely piece of art!! My portrait by @shehnazgill. Thank you for this masterpiece." - (sic)

We are sure that Shehnaz Gill will be super happy after she gets to know about the same.

Not just viewers, even many celebrities love Shehnaz. Her bond with Sidharth Shukla is being loved by fans. Their ardent fans have nicknamed them as 'SidNaz'. Fans have been trending several hashtags like 'Sidnaz' 'SidnazisRulingHeart' 'SanaWorldwide' and 'SanaMadeUsLaugh'.

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal Actors Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Grace Bigg Boss 13 Sets

Also Read: Paras Asks Rashami To Shave Her Eyebrows; Sidharth Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 13, Courtesy Asim