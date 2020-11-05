Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar, Divyanka Tripathi, Debina, Niti & Others Share Adorable Pictures
On the occasion of Karwa Chauth on November 4th, many Indian women observed the fast for the long lives of their husbands. TV stars such as Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Debina Bannerjee, Niti Taylor among others also observed the fast and celebrated with their special ones. The actresses and their husbands shared adorable pictures on social media. Take a look!
Indian Idol judge and newlywed Neha Kakkar wore a red salwar dress and looked gorgeous in her video post on Instagram for the special day. The singer’s post also features hubby Rohanpreet Singh as she wrote, “#MehendiDaRang 🥰♥️ @rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet”
#MehendiDaRang 🥰♥️ @rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet
Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently recovering from Dengue is also celebrating the festival. The actress is seen dressed in a pink salwar suit and like every year, hubby Prince Narula is also fasting for Karwa Chauth with her. Check out her post and heart-warming note below:
This is how FOREVER looks like 💍👩❤️👨❤️. I am extremely suprised how did you @princenarula get to know that I have been eyeing on this beautiful ring by @ornaz_com from so long. We've been through a really trying times last month but stood by each other to get over it, We couldn't celebrate our 2nd marriage anniversary but you made sure to make me feel special and I couldn't ask for more. These 2 years have only made us & our Love stronger ❤️. @ornaz_com Thankyou for this beautiful Ring, I can't help but stare this all day long 💍😍. Outfit by @aachho @stylebysugandhasood #ornazring #ORNAZengagementrings #ORNAZrings #diamondrings #solitairerings #ORNAZreviewed #giacertified #SheSaidYes #Privika
Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi revealed her plans for Karwa Chauth to Pinkvilla and said, “I find this day quite romantic. Praying for your husband's well-being and having first sip of water from his hands. Today Vivek will take me out shopping and later we may call for food delivery...that's a modern version of Karwa Chauth.” The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also shared a post saying, “Waiting for the Moon” on her Instagram handle.
Waiting for the Moon. Thanks for this beautiful kurta @theloom.in
Newlywed actress Niti Taylor had any interesting post about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband. She revealed that hubby Parikshit was also up early for her Sargi, thus making the day even more special.
Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together! To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi. Initially, I was nervous about fasting the whole day but now with a recipe made with love and a special touch of Quaker Oats, my sargi is nutritious and tasty and will help keep me going through the day! Happy #Karvachauth to all #QuakerKarwaChauth @quaker_india
Debina Bonnerjee shared lovely pictures with Gurmeet Choudhary celebrating Karwa Chauth and wrote, “Finally Chand nikla!! Footage khake #happykarwachauth #karwachauth @guruchoudhary ❤️❤️❤️💋”
Finally Chand nikla!! Footage khake 🙌🏻 . #happykarwachauth #karwachauth @guruchoudhary ❤️❤️❤️💋
Bharti Singh wrote, “happy karwachouth ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you❤️”
