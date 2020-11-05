Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar, Divyanka Tripathi, Debina, Niti & Others Share Adorable Pictures

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth on November 4th, many Indian women observed the fast for the long lives of their husbands. TV stars such as Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Debina Bannerjee, Niti Taylor among others also observed the fast and celebrated with their special ones. The actresses and their husbands shared adorable pictures on social media. Take a look!

Indian Idol judge and newlywed Neha Kakkar wore a red salwar dress and looked gorgeous in her video post on Instagram for the special day. The singer’s post also features hubby Rohanpreet Singh as she wrote, “#MehendiDaRang 🥰♥️ @rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet”

Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently recovering from Dengue is also celebrating the festival. The actress is seen dressed in a pink salwar suit and like every year, hubby Prince Narula is also fasting for Karwa Chauth with her. Check out her post and heart-warming note below:

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi revealed her plans for Karwa Chauth to Pinkvilla and said, “I find this day quite romantic. Praying for your husband's well-being and having first sip of water from his hands. Today Vivek will take me out shopping and later we may call for food delivery...that's a modern version of Karwa Chauth.” The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress also shared a post saying, “Waiting for the Moon” on her Instagram handle.

Newlywed actress Niti Taylor had any interesting post about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband. She revealed that hubby Parikshit was also up early for her Sargi, thus making the day even more special.

Debina Bonnerjee shared lovely pictures with Gurmeet Choudhary celebrating Karwa Chauth and wrote, “Finally Chand nikla!! Footage khake #happykarwachauth #karwachauth @guruchoudhary ❤️❤️❤️💋”

Bharti Singh wrote, “happy karwachouth ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you❤️”

