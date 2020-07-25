Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Actor Sharad Malhotra Opens Up About Favouritism In The TV Industry

Sharad Malhotra who became a household name after starring in shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006) and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki (2016), recently shared his views on the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debate in an HT interview. The actor confessed that nepotism isn’t that prevalent in the TV industry but favouritism is something that’s very much present.

Sharad said, “I don’t want to sound diplomatic but yes, there have been times, when, fortunately, or unfortunately, you may have somebody who’s your favourite, and you like to give that person a little edge over others. This is something I’ve seen. It’s very easy for anybody to say 'Haan theek hai, this person is better than you’, without even looking at the capabilities of the person you’re talking about. It does happen therefore, you favour another person. That bias exists in every field, be it corporate or showbiz.”

On being quizzed if he has personally faced the brunt of the practice, the 37-year-old replied, “I don’t know, maybe it did happen and I didn’t get to know. Like I said, I’ve been around for so many years, and fortunately got some brilliant characters to portray. So, I’d like to believe nothing happened. But again, people who’ve been through it will have a different story to tell.”

He went on to add, “If they exist parallelly, then it’s easier for the system to rise and flourish. But agar sirf apne bhai-bhateeje ko kaam dunga, talented ko nahi, then it won’t take long for it to fall flat. There has to be harmony. I know people who’re scared of looking at the entertainment industry the way they used to. We’ve to encourage fresh talent coming in.” (sic)

