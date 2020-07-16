Kasautii’s Shubhaavi Recalls Her Mom Being COVID-19 Positive; Aamna Sharif's Staff Tests Positive

Shubhaavi Recalls Her Mom Being COVID-19 Positive

Shubhaavi was quoted by TOI as saying, "While we talk of taking precautions and wearing masks, my mother got infected despite not stepping out of the house at all. There was no domestic help in the house as well. My brother took care of her daily and fortunately, he did not get infected. So, it is quite strange how the virus infects people. I feel it also depends on the immunity of a person."

The Actress Says…

The actress revealed that her mother is on the road to recovery and is perfectly fine now. She added that she hasn't met her since February, but it was a tough period for them. She also feels that there is no reason to be paranoid about this and people need to improve their immunity and take adequate precautions.

Aamna Sharif's Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive

On the other hand, Aamna's staff member tested positive and she wrote, "Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour."

Actress Thanks The Person Who Tested Her

She also penned a note for the person who tested her, which read as, "I met a SUPERHUMAN yesterday... The guy who came to do my COVID-19 Mr Dipesh Vadodia tests who has been at his job since the last 4 months testing people. In the process he has stayed away from his new born daughter since the last 4 months. He only communicates with his family on video calls. On my request he made me speak with his family and my heart literally sank when I spoke with them. He according to me is the true HERO in today's times who is doing his job and sacrificing being away from his family. A genuine brave soul @dipeshvadodia Immense Respect."