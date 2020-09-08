Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Bags Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan has been in the news since a long time. Initially, the actor grabbed headlines as he tested positive for Coronavirus. After he resumed shoot, his fans were surprised to know that he has quit the show. The reason for the same was said that Parth wanted to focus on his health and future prospects. But a few reports suggested that the actor has bagged a big project because of which he opted out of the show. Well, looks like the big project reason is right. As per Spotboye report, Parth has bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt.

Apparently, Parth will be seen playing an important role in the film, but more details about the same are not known yet.

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Parth has signed his first Bollywood project opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Parth is extremely excited about his filmy debut with the big banner."

Coming back to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, it was earlier said that makers convinced Parth and the show might be shifted to other time slot. It was also said that new show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be aired on Kasautii's time slot. But as per the latest report, Kasautii will be going off-air soon.

The last episode of the show will apparently be aired on October 3. It is also being said that the team has been informed about the channel's decision and it has come as a shock to many, who were hoping that the show will go on.

