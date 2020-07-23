Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19

Earlier this month, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old star had confirmed the same on his social media account and had been under home quarantine as he had only 'mild symptoms’.

And now, the actor has tested negative for coronavirus in his latest test reports. Parth shared the news to Pinkvilla and said, “Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctor’s guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.”

At the moment, it’s still unclear as to when he will resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he plays the lead role of Anurag Basu. However, a source close to the production had said, “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August.”

It has to be recalled that after Parth tested positive for Coronavirus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Karan Patel along with the entire cast and crew underwent the test, and their results came out as negative. However, Aamna Sharif revealed one of her staff members has tested positive for the virus. Also, Shubhaavi Choksey recalled her mother being tested positive a month ago.

ALSO READ: Kasautii’s Shubhaavi Recalls Her Mom Being COVID-19 Positive; Aamna Sharif's Staff Tests Positive

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors Resume Shoot; Here's When Parth Samthaan Might Join Ekta's Show