Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After Erica Fernandes & Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan Resumes Shoot!

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, 2020 and was under home quarantine. The actor had not resumed work since then! A few days ago, he took to social media to announce officially that he has been tested COVID-19 negative and is feeling much better. He wrote, "As you all know by now....my reports are negative and I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers. Thanks a ton. God bless you." It was said that Parth will soon resume shoot.

Well, here's some good news for all Parth Samthaan fans! Apparently, the actor is absolutely fine now. He has reported to the sets today (August 5, 2020) and has resumed work.

According to Spotboye report, the actor entered the set at around 11 am and is shooting for his individual portions. However, as per Tellychakkar's report, along with Parth, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey are also present on the sets.

It has to be recalled that after Parth tested positive, his co-star Erica Fernandes was working from home. Also, since Aamna Sharif's staff tested positive, she too was shooting from home. Just a few days ago, Erica resumed work and Aamna was back on sets on August 4, 2020. As per Spotboye's report, the actress was shooting all alone for her pending scenes.

It has to be recalled that Parth got himself into controversy as it was said that he flouted BMC's COVID-19 rules. However, the actor had revealed that he got a panic attack and so he left for Pune to spend much-needed time with his family. Well now, looks like the makers called him back for the shoot. We are sure that his fans, who were eagerly waiting for his recovery, will be happy to watch him on-screen!

