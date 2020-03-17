    For Quick Alerts
      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes' Desi Look Or New Bold Avatar - Which Is Your Favourite?

      By
      |

      Ekta Kapoor's reboot show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. The duo became an instant hit jodi among the audiences, who have nicknamed them as AnuPre and PaRica. As viewers are aware, because of Komolika's 'saazish', Anurag tried to kill Prerna, but Mr Bajaj managed to escape. Post this, the show took an eight-year leap and Prerna returned. There has been a major transformation in Prerna's look and character. Take a look!

      Prior To Leap: Prerna's Desi Avatar

      Prior To Leap: Prerna's Desi Avatar

      Prior to the leap, Prerna was seen in a simple and desi avatar. She donned traditional yet stylish sari and kurtas. Fans loved her demure girl-next-door avatar.

      Prerna's Character Prior Leap

      Prerna's Character Prior Leap

      She believed Anurag and loved him blindly. Although she was independent, she never cared about her mother-in-law's 'tanas' and protected Anurag from Komolika's traps.

      Erica's Major Transformation

      Erica's Major Transformation

      Post leap, Mr Bajaj gave her 'sahara' and she changed completely - not just in look-wise but character-wise too. She is now seen wearing nude and solid sharp suits and western attires.

      Her New Character

      Her New Character

      Prerna became a successful business woman. She is now bold, feisty and her love converted to hate. She wants to own all the Basu enterprises and shatter Anurag's dream project. This new avatar has shocked Anurag, his family members and Komolika. Fans are loving Prerna 2.0 version (that's what they call her now) and are excited to know what's her next step against Anurag and his family would be!

      (Image Source: Star Plus Instagram)

      Which avatar of Prerna you love the most? Hit the comment box to share your views.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
