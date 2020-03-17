Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes' Desi Look Or New Bold Avatar - Which Is Your Favourite?

Prior To Leap: Prerna's Desi Avatar

Prior to the leap, Prerna was seen in a simple and desi avatar. She donned traditional yet stylish sari and kurtas. Fans loved her demure girl-next-door avatar.

Prerna's Character Prior Leap

She believed Anurag and loved him blindly. Although she was independent, she never cared about her mother-in-law's 'tanas' and protected Anurag from Komolika's traps.

Erica's Major Transformation

Post leap, Mr Bajaj gave her 'sahara' and she changed completely - not just in look-wise but character-wise too. She is now seen wearing nude and solid sharp suits and western attires.

Her New Character

Prerna became a successful business woman. She is now bold, feisty and her love converted to hate. She wants to own all the Basu enterprises and shatter Anurag's dream project. This new avatar has shocked Anurag, his family members and Komolika. Fans are loving Prerna 2.0 version (that's what they call her now) and are excited to know what's her next step against Anurag and his family would be!

