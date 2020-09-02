Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Makers Agree To Parth Samthaan's Demands; Show Is Not Going Off-Air!

Kasautii Makers Have Agreed To Parth's Demands

According to the leading daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 makers have agreed to Parth's demands and have managed to retain him. Also, it is said that the show might get a new time slot!

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "It took some time because producer Ekta Kapoor was busy with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The talks were on with Parth and finally today, everything got resolved. The makers have agreed to Parth's demands, including increasing his remuneration."

Track To Shift Focus To Parth, Erica & Their On-Screen Daughter

"Another demand by the actor was to shift the focus on him and that too has been agreed upon by the makers. The track will now shift to Parth, Erica Fernandes and their on-screen daughter. However, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharriff will remain an important part of the show."

Kasautii's Time Slot Might Be Given To Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Apparently, after a few weeks the show might get another time slot while Kasautii's time slot might me be given to Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2!

Kasautii To Be Moved To Other Time Slot

The source further said, "It will be moved from its current time slot to either late night or early prime time. In all probabilities Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 will take its current time slot."

