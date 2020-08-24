Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Makers Preparing For Parth's Exit; To Develop Alternate Tracks For Him?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines these days because of Parth Samthaan! Apparently, the actor who plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in the show, has submitted his resignation. A few reports suggested that the makers are upset with Parth's unprofessional behaviour, but are trying to convince him to stay back. But looks like that might not happen! As per the latest report, the makers are preparing for Parth's exit, and the writers and director are asked to develop alternate tracks for him.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Parth was supposed to shoot for his sequence on Friday but he didn't turn up that day and his portions could not be shot. While Saturday and Sunday were off for the whole cast and crew because of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the shoot has resumed today."

The source further revealed that Parth came back on the sets today (August 24) and was shooting, but strangely he did not interact with anyone on the sets. The source added that the actor came to give the shot and then went back.

As per reports, the director and writers of the show have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth. The source added, "Since no one knows what is going to happen once the resignation period for Parth ends, which is somewhere in September mid, the writers and director have been asked to develop alternate tracks for Parth, which is either he is going abroad or he will meet with an accident. The tracks will not be introduced immediately but just in case things don't work out between Parth and Ekta (Kapoor), being ready in advance till a replacement is found for him will help everyone."

