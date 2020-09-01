Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Might Go Off-Air In November & Parth Samthaan Is Not The Only Reason!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 To Go Off-Air!

Apparently, the makers are planning to shut the show in November, not because of Parth quitting the show, but because the numbers are low!

A source from the show was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Makers were not happy with the numbers of the show. Also, Parth Samthaan's decision of quitting the show added to the decision of the channel. By now makers were trying to hold back Parth to continue playing Anurag."

The Source Further Added…

"However in the recent development, they don't find any scope of improvement even after replacing the main lead's face and hence they have decided to make the show go off air by November this year, Actors have been informed about this already."

Is Karan Patel Quitting The Show?

The latest report also suggested that Karan Patel is not happy with the way his character is being shaped, and hence, he has decided to quit the show. But the actor's spokesperson has denied the report.

Karan Not Quitting Kasauti

What sparked the rumour of Karan Patel leaving the show was that he hadn't reported to the set for 10 long days. But the fact was that currently, the makers are focusing on Anurag, Prerna and their daughter and so there were no scenes scheduled for him.

Well, we hope everything gets sorted soon, and the show goes on!