Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Kills Prerna; Makers Ask Fans To Guess #AnuNePreKoKyoMaara!

Ekta Shares New Promo Of Kasautii

Ekta Kapoor shared the promo and asked the fans to guess as to why Anurag kills Prerna. She wrote, "BANG BANG!my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down 👀👀👀👀#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara @StarPlus @balajitelefilmslimited #kasautiizindagiikay2."

Anurag Kills Prerna

In the promo, Prerna and Anurag were seen smiling as they watched their baby. Prerna was seen telling Anu as to how the destiny re-united them although they parted ways earlier. Anurag asks if she loves him and can die for him while Prerna who looked surprised with his questions, says, "Yes". Soon after this, Anurag was seen pushing Prerna from the building.

#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara??

Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey, who play the roles of Anurag's sister and mother, were shocked with Anurag's behaviour and wondered as to what made Anurag to take such a drastic step of killing Prerna.

Fans Not Happy With The Twist

Although the twist seems interesting, fans are not happy with it! They criticised the makers for introducing such a twist to gain TRPs. Take a look at a few comments.

Parth_erica_lovers_

"Wht the hell is this we fan expect something more anupre love story every time u guys are broken our hearts😭😭😭😠😠😠😡😡😡😡👊👊"

Enragedserpent

"Really??? Bring something new maim this was naagin hashtag rocky ne shivangi ko q mara kahi awwnu naagin na banjaye or komolika as Kusarp Naagrani 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Kasambhukhari & @SD5577

Kasambhukhari: Trp to nahi milegi 😂😂👎👎

@SD5577: Your the creator & your the destroyer slow claps for you 👏👏👏

Devadevi & Ankita

Devadevi_dd: Now I am going to stop watching this show.. 🙄🙄🙄.

Ankita_deogharia: Don't want separation again nooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.