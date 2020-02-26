    For Quick Alerts
      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Kills Prerna; Makers Ask Fans To Guess #AnuNePreKoKyoMaara!

      The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have managed to keep the audience hooked to the show. Although the show is popular among fans, of late, it has witnessed a drop in its ratings, which has concerned the makers. Hence, the makers have introduced a damakedaar twist to spice the things up! In the new promo shared by the channel, Anurag is seen killing Prerna!

      Ekta Shares New Promo Of Kasautii

      Ekta Kapoor shared the promo and asked the fans to guess as to why Anurag kills Prerna. She wrote, "BANG BANG!my baby shot me down! BANG BANG I hit the ground BANG BANG ...my baby shot me down 👀👀👀👀#AnuNePreKoKyonMaara @StarPlus @balajitelefilmslimited #kasautiizindagiikay2."

      Anurag Kills Prerna

      In the promo, Prerna and Anurag were seen smiling as they watched their baby. Prerna was seen telling Anu as to how the destiny re-united them although they parted ways earlier. Anurag asks if she loves him and can die for him while Prerna who looked surprised with his questions, says, "Yes". Soon after this, Anurag was seen pushing Prerna from the building.

      #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara??

      Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey, who play the roles of Anurag's sister and mother, were shocked with Anurag's behaviour and wondered as to what made Anurag to take such a drastic step of killing Prerna.

      Fans Not Happy With The Twist

      Although the twist seems interesting, fans are not happy with it! They criticised the makers for introducing such a twist to gain TRPs. Take a look at a few comments.

      Parth_erica_lovers_

      "Wht the hell is this we fan expect something more anupre love story every time u guys are broken our hearts😭😭😭😠😠😠😡😡😡😡👊👊"

      Enragedserpent

      "Really??? Bring something new maim this was naagin hashtag rocky ne shivangi ko q mara kahi awwnu naagin na banjaye or komolika as Kusarp Naagrani 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

      Kasambhukhari & @SD5577

      Kasambhukhari: Trp to nahi milegi 😂😂👎👎

      @SD5577: Your the creator & your the destroyer slow claps for you 👏👏👏

      Devadevi & Ankita

      Devadevi_dd: Now I am going to stop watching this show.. 🙄🙄🙄.

      Ankita_deogharia: Don't want separation again nooo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.

      Ek pyaar bhari kahani mein, kyon aaya maut ka mod? #AnuNePreKoKyonMaara #KasautiiZindagiiKay, 2nd March, at 8pm, only on StarPlus and Hotstar: bit.ly/KZKHotstar @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Out Of TRP Race; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Replaces Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 18:43 [IST]
