    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Post Mr Bajaj’s Re-entry, Show To Take Leap;New Characters To Be Introduced

      By
      |

      In the previous episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, we saw how Anurag tried to kill Prerna by pushing her off the bridge. Fortunately, Mr Bajaj came to her rescue. Prerna was surprised to see Mr Bajaj alive. Then Mr Bajaj explained to her that he survived the blast and also revealed that he kept an eye on her. He also explained to her about Anurag's evil plan. Prerna is shattered with Anurag's betrayal. The duo get to know that Komolika sent Prerna's daughter Sneha to the orphanage.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Spoiler: Prerna’s Daughter Dies In The Blast

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Spoiler: Prerna’s Daughter Dies In The Blast

      In the upcoming episode, we will get to watch Prerna and Mr Bajaj visiting orphanage to take Sneha. Shockingly, the person working there reveals that Sneha died in the blast.

      Prerna Tries To Commit Suicide!

      Prerna Tries To Commit Suicide!

      Shocked and shattered with the news, Prerna tries to commit suicide, but Mr Bajaj comes to her rescue again. He asks her to live for their daughter Kukki, and decides to take her to London.

      Kasautii To Take an 8-year Leap

      Kasautii To Take an 8-year Leap

      Interestingly, the show will be taking an 8-year leap, post which, new characters will be introduced. It is also being said that Prerna will be seeking Mr Bajaj's help to destroy Anurag.

      New Characters To Be Introduced

      New Characters To Be Introduced

      As per Tellychakkar's report, Urfi Javed, Neelu Dogra and Aditi Sanwal will enter the show post leap. Urfi will play Mohini's elder sister's daughter while Neelu will play Mohini's friend's role. Aditi Sanwal will play Mr Bajaj's daughter Kukki.

      Garima Parihar To Play Tapur

      Garima Parihar To Play Tapur

      It is also being said that Amit Raghuvanshi has been approached to play Kukki's love interest in the show. As per the portal's report, actor playing Anurag's sister, Tapur, which has already been replaced three times, has once again been replaced. Apparently, Garima Parihar will be seen playing the role of Tapur post leap.

      Karan Singh Grover About His Re-entry

      Karan Singh Grover About His Re-entry

      Meanwhile, regarding his re-entry, Mr Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "As long as Mr Bajaj is alive, Prerna will be, too. Before leaving, Mr Bajaj had told her that he will return whenever she needs him. Now, he is back when she is in trouble. He obviously loves her."

      When asked as to what will be different this time, he said, "It will be the way the character is built. Also, my look is different this time, all thanks to the genius, Ekta."

      Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo: Anurag Kills Prerna; Makers Ask Fans To Guess #AnuNePreKoKyoMaara!

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X