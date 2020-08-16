Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Pooja Banerjee On Working After Marriage: I Was Told I Won't Get Work

Pooja Banerjee is one of the busiest actresses today in Television. The 28-year-old is currently seen playing Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Rhea Mehra on Kumkum Bhagya. She was also recently seen in two web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 and The Casino.

In an interview with SpotBoyE, Pooja has now opened up about breaking the age barrier on the small screen and working post marriage. The actress also revealed that many folks told her that she won’t find it easy landing work after she tied the knot.

Pooja shared, "I am playing daughter to Shabbir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya and before this Ronnit Roy in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Sudhanshu Pandey in The Casino. I feel I have got to play the daughter of most handsome actors in the industry. And I think now people here also have started realising that age should not be a barrier. If a 40-year-old actor can romance a woman of younger age, why can't a younger woman do the same? Luckily I look younger than my age and that's the reason I get to play daughters' roles as well."

She went on to add, "There is a lot of myth among the actresses that they can act for certain characters for a certain age. But it's not true. I remember when I decided to get married and settle down with Sandeep, many of them suggested not to get married at a young age or it will get difficult for you to find work. But nothing of that sort happened. In fact, I have been working more and constantly post my marriage."

