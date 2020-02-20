Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fans Trend ‘Anurag Prerna’ After Fatima Deletes Her Post On Anu Killing Prerna

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has created ripples in the television industry with its engaging narrative and impeccable storyline. Produced by the 'Queen of Indian Television' Ekta Kapoor, the show has been entertaining and enamouring the viewers with their undying love story of Anurag and Prerna. Recently, one hint by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh made waves all across and now the entire world is asking- Is Anurag really going to kill Prerna? Owing to this curiosity, the fans totally could not keep calm and trended 'Anurag Prerna' on Twitter.

It's a little-known fact that Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too is a fan of this show! Fatima Sana Shaikh made a mark in the Bollywood industry with her impeccable performance in the hit movie Dangal earning her a lot of critical acclaim. Fatima recently posted about an interesting rather frightening dream that she had about the show. Before we could take a breathe and ask the "What! Why? How!?" to her epiphany, twitteratti went all abuzz and trended the keyword 'Anurag Prerna' asking all sorts of questions, guessing the truth fallacy and anticipating the maha-twist in the greatest drama of all time.

Fatima's post clearly talks about the actress having a shattering dream where she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna. The post has aroused a lot of curiosity and speculations about one of the most loved television shows - Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the evergreen romantic tale of Anurag and Prerna. More so, the actress later deleting her post has brought about more questions in this time - Was it just to get attention? Or are television audiences going to experience a new twist in the tale? Just like the Twitterati, even we are wondering!

Also Read: Look What Fatima Sana Shaikh Dreamt About Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2!