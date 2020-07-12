Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Hina Khan Wishes Him Good Health

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had recently resumed filming for his show along with the principal cast. However, with Parth having contracted the virus, the shooting for the show has been immediately stopped. The entire cast, production and crew members will soon be undergoing compulsory coronavirus tests.

Balaji Telefilms spokesperson commented on the matter by stating, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

Parth too shared the news about his health on his Instagram account and wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care" (sic). Check out the post below:

Hina Khan wished her good friend and former co-star a speedy recovery and wrote, "You will be fine my friend.. Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away🤗"

The 2018 reboot of Star Plus’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the lead couple, who play the beloved characters Prerna and Anurag in the romance drama. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show has Aamna Sharif currently portraying the role of Komolika and Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan Opens Up About Battling Depression; Thanks Everyone Who Helped Him Stay Positive