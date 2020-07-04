Kashmera Shah Remembers Saroj Khan: The Only Way To Impress Her Was With Your Hard Work

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away yesterday on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. The sad news of the dance maestro’s demise resulted in television and Bollywood industry taking to social media to offer condolences and sharing their memories with her. In the same vein, Kashmera Shah, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, fondly remembered 'Masterji’.

Kashmera shared, "Saroj ji choreographed two songs for me and shooting for both the songs were very different. My song in 'Vaastav' was my debut dance number. I was completely new and nobody knew me as a dancer. When they cast me for the song, Saroj ji would come to the rehearsals and in fact in Nach Baliye, the first four episodes were done under her guidance for Krushna and me. Raju and Shabana were her assistants and they had choreographed our songs under her guidance. She was very strict because that time she was going through a very good period. When Saroj ji would be happy, she would choreograph and be so happy on the sets, I would just sit down and look at her. For me I was doing a dance number for the first time. That was a very positive experience of working with Saroj Khan. I got to learn so much from her, especially the expressions. She was a beauty in giving expressions. She would explain it so well."

She then went on to add, “Later, she met Krushna Abhishek and me at a competition, Ustaadon Ke Ustaad. First episode she got really angry with us because we had put on some weight. But the song we did, we did a good job and she stood up and clapped. She said if you can dance like this, put on as much as weight you want. It doesn't matter. The only way to impress her was with your hard work.. She knew Krushna and I were good dancers, but she also liked us because we worked hard on our acts."

