Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: 15-Year-Old Priya Kour From Srinagar Aspires To Become An IAS Officer

Sony Entertainment Television's most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is hosting the Students Special Week starting December 14 and eight brilliant young minds from across the country will compete to be on the hot seat in front of the icon Amitabh Bachchan to play further. Facilitated by Vedantu, a live online learning platform, these young minds will get an opportunity to utilize their power of knowledge.

Priya Kour was born and brought up in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She is 15-year-old, a strong and studious girl who looks up to Mother Teresa and wishes to follow her path. Priya is the epitome of how one imagines the future to be. At such a young age, she is strong willed and determined to be the change she wishes to see in the society and that inspiring coming from a 15-year-old!

If she wins a huge amount, she wants to help her family fulfill their needs. Besides, she pursues to help the needy and wishes to donate to organizations that help the poor and specially-abled.

Tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 12- Students Special Week starting December 14 at 9 pm only on Sony TV.

Also Read: KBC 12: The Rs 1 Crore Question Related To Mahabharat That 12-Year-Old Anamaya Failed To Answer

Also Read: KBC 12: 12-Year-Old Car Enthusiast Anamaya Diwakar Suggests Amitabh Bachchan Which Sports Car He Should Buy