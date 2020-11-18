Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's 2nd Crorepati Mohita Sharma Reveals What She Plans To Do With Prize Money

Mohita’s Winning Moment

In an interview with TOI, Mohita revealed that she doesn't have words to describe the winning moment. She was numb and did not understand if it was happening for real. She added that she still gets goosebumps while remembering it. She further revealed that she remembers the first thing she told Amitabh Bachchan sir was if she can have a few sips of water, as she was excited and had an adrenaline rush. She had answered Rs 1 crore question but got confused with Rs 7 crore question. She did not attempt and decided to quit the show.

She Has No Regrets For Not Knowing Rs 7 Crore Question

When asked if she regrets not knowing Rs 7 crore question, she said that she has no regrets and she was not on the show for the prize money but was there to fulfill her husband's dream.

Mohita Says She Was Living Her Husband’s Dream By Sitting On The Hot Seat

She told the leading daily, "My husband was trying to be on the show for the last 20 years. I was just living his dream by sitting on the hot seat. I was happy that I could reach there and fulfill his dream. Secondly, I wanted to play a good game because at the end of it I wanted to be satisfied with my performance. These were my only goals. I had this thought going on in my mind that I have put my service on stake and because of my performance there should not be a stain on the service that I am representing. I wanted to play a good game. When I won Rs 1 crore more than the money I was satisfied and happy the way I played the game."

Mohita & Husband Reveal What They Plan To Do With Prize Money

When asked what they plan do with the prize money, Mohita said, "I haven't thought about how we will be using the money. But yes, once we get the amount, we all the family members will decide what we want to do."

On the other hand, Mohita's husband Rushal Garg said, "We are planning to buy our private vehicle. We have our official vehicles, but now we will buy our own car."