Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: After Nazia Nasim, The Show Gets Its Second Crorepati Mohita Sharma

Recently, Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its first crorepati, Nazia Nasim. As per the latest promo, Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show has found its second crorepati in an IPS officer Mohita Sharma as she goes on to win the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The promo video shows host Amitabh Bachchan asking Mohita to play carefully for the Rs 1 crore question. Mohita can be seen telling that how she plays matters to her rather than the amount. She then goes on to play the 16th question, which is for Rs 7 crore and Big B tells her that very few people know the correct answer to the question.

It has to be seen whether Mohita will win Rs 7 crore or not!

Sony TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "MOHITA SHARMA, an IPS officer is #KBC12's second crorepati ! Watch her attempt the #Sawaal7CroreKa in #KBC12 on 17th Nov 9 pm only on Sony."

For the uninitiated, in the previous episode, Nazia Nasim, a Delhi resident, won Rs 1 crore. The question that made Nazia a crorepati was: Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta D) Kirron Kher. The right answer is B) Roopa Ganguly.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Leander Paes and ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar will grace the upcoming Karamveer special episode of the game-reality show. The duo will be seen going down the memory lane, recounting the experience of their maiden victory, their achievements, their challenges and their milestones.

