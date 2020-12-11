Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Asks A Question On Hansal Mehta; The Filmmaker Reacts

Although Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 couldn't make it to top five spot on TRP chart, the popular game reality show has been grabbing the headlines, especially regarding the question that host Amitabh Bachchan asks to the contestants. Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta was elated after he saw his name pop up on the screen of the show! The question was about the filmmaker and his critically acclaimed films.

On Thursday's episode, Big B asked contestant Anu Chauhan, "Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta are notable films by which director?" And the options were: A. Hansal Mehta B. Ketan Mehta C. Anees Bazmee and D. Apporva Lakhia.

Hansal Mehta shared the screenshot of the question and wrote, "And this happened..." When a journalist joked and tweeted, "I'd say option C 😅," Hansal responded, "That would be interesting!"

Last year, on Twitter, Hansal had shared about his first encounter with Amitabh Bachchan. He had tweeted, "I'd just begun my career and had dropped off a letter to Mr. Bachchan's bungalow (with security). The next morning at around 8 am my mother comes to the room and says that there is a call for me from Amitabh. My assistant editor at that time was Amitabh Verma. I pick up and say 'Bol Amitabh'. Reply is 'Main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hu'."

Meanwhile, Hansal's web series The Scam 1992 has garnered critical acclaim and got good responses from audiences. In fact, it is one of the most searched web series of 2020 on Google.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer Rs 1 Crore Question That Vijay Pal Singh Couldn't Answer?

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan To Welcome Bright Young Minds In Students Special Week