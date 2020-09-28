Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Show Premieres With A Few Tweaks & A Strong Message!

The most-awaited 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to premiere in a short while (9 pm IST) on Sony Entertainment Television. The small screen’s beloved game show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan provides contestants with an opportunity to win solely on knowledge basis and educational skills.

However, season 12 of the quiz show is a little different in format from the previous ones as it is commencing it’s run amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Let’s check out the interesting happenings from its very first episode below:

9.45 By the 8th question, Aarti has quickly ended up using three out of her four lifelines whilst having won 80,000 rupees by now.

9:30 Aarti Jagtap uses her first lifeline -- flip the question – and chooses entertainment domain for her replacement question. She was asked, “Which actor’s production company has a masala in its name,” and Aarti answers correctly by naming Shah Rukh Khan, whose company is called Red Chillies Entertainment.

9:20 Amitabh Bachchan address Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise as the second question posed to Aarti was about the late actor’s last release, Dil Bechara and it's actress Sanjana Sanghi.

9:10 Aarti Jagtap, an engineering student from Bhopal becomes the first contestant of the season to make it to the hot seat. She was the only one who got the fastest finger first question right. Big B reminds the viewers that he won’t be able to escort or embracing anyone who makes it to the hot seat due to social distancing norms.

9:00 Amitabh Bachchan begins the season with an empowering poem and he then welcomes the viewers and reminds them that this is the 20th year of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He addresses the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and how people are learning to survive. The megastar said, “We will keep fighting until we can answer every setback with a comeback. If we were made to take two steps back, we will take four steps forward.”

