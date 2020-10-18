Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds The Karamveer Couple For Their Social Initiative

On the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Karamveer duo Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit on the show. The couple from Indore’s Anand Service Society work towards supporting deaf and mute children since 1997. The organisation is named after Mr Purohit's brother and was set up after his tragic death.

Gyanendra shared that his brother inspired him to help kids with special needs, The couple also revealed that they initially started the organisation with just five kids and had no financial aid backing them.

But after having worked in the field for 22 years, Gyanendra and Monica have taught over 25,000 hearing and speech impaired students. They have also supported over 5,000 students of theirs to live an independent life. Mr Bachchan was amazed by their selfless work and inspiring story. He lauded them for their noble initiative and kept cheering them for their great efforts during the game.

Big B also requested Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit to share their experience of working amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and during the lockdown. Gyanendra revealed that they immediately decided to open their YouTube channel to try to inform about the lockdown and the pandemic through sign language videos so that it was easily available and accessible for all.

Amitabh thanked the Karamveer couple from Anand Service Society for her selfless efforts for the deaf and speech impaired. He said that the stories they shared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will further help create awareness. Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit won 25 lakh rupees that will go towards their NGO.

