Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces The Time When He Couldn't Afford Rickshaw Travel

Amitabh Bachchan, even at the age of 77, is busy shooting for 12-15 hours every day for the TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In spite of his super busy schedule, the senior actor continues to one of the most active stars on social media. Besides portals like Instagram and Twitter, Bachchan also shares blogs on Tumblr.

In a recent post, the megastar reminisced his early days in Allahabad. He shared with his fans and followers that he would shoulder his luggage on foot to reach his relative's house. Amitabh revealed that getting a rickshaw or a 'Tanga' back in the day was beyond his financial capabilities.

Big B wrote, “I reminisce those early Allahabad days, when on occasion I used to visit my relatives in Banda, UP by train and the travel in the 3rd class pushing myself in through the windows because the doors were jammed with passengers .. and finding that elusive seat and upon which used be seated two others on your lap with their luggage .. and travelling an entire night so till the stationed destination .. getting off in time and shouldering all the personal luggage on the head and back, walking to the home of our relative who stayed a mile or two away from the station .. there being no transport .. the transport of the ricksha or the tanga being beyond our financial means ..”

“BUT it was happy times .. the strain and the pain of the journey was dissolved in the company of them that welcomed you with joy and happiness in abundance .. be in smile .. be in contentment .. be .. just BE,” he added.

In the meantime, Amitabh has also been sharing personal anecdotes whilst hosting KBC 12. He has also been making contestants comfortable enough to open up about their personal stories as well.

In the latest episode, a student from Maharashtra named Asmita Madhav Gore shared her emotional story about her family and their hardships.

The contestant revealed that her father, mother and siblings are visually impaired and she is the only breadwinner of the family. The 22-year-old added that she has participated in KBC to fulfil her entire family's dream and will get her father's eye treatment gone with the prize money.

The story of Asmita’s life moved host Amitabh Bachchan and clearly left him in an emotional state. Asmita will continue to play her game in tonight’s episode.

