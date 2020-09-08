Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting; Shares Pictures Of First Day On Set

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to hit the television screens soon. Recently, the makers had performed pooja on the sets. They had also unveiled the first look of the new set and revealed that they will begin shooting from September 7, 2020. The host of the popular game reality show Amitabh Bachchan, who began shooting today, took to social media to share the first pictures from the sets.

Celebrating 20 years of the iconic show, Big B tweeted, "20 saal (years), 12th parv (festival), KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh (begin)!"

Sharing the pictures on his blog, the actor also wrote about the challenges they are facing now due to the pandemic and their determination to overcome those to continue the work.

Big B wrote, "The challenges are different .. the environ filled with a quiet acceptance of the prevailing circumstances and conditioning .. but the sincerity of moving ahead despite .. the spirit , the resolve and the determination to bring continuity , to bring back the lost in gain and to strive for a victorious beginning ..."

He further wrote, "A smile is the eternal love of whatever cometh cometh for the good .. never proves or turns out to be so ever lastingly , but where be the harm of trying .. where be the harm of the push ahead .. in time the results of the mass shall prevail .. shall indicate the consequence of all that has gone into the making , even after 20 years of its existence .. and the 12th season for this Channel."

As the readers are aware, this year, KBC will be different. There will be no live audiences, and also, we might witness a few changes in the format as well. Although the makers revealed few promos, they are yet to announce the premiere date.

