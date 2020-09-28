Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Is Back With A Bang; Sushant-Related Question Gets Netizens Talking

Big B Asks Sushant-Related Question

For the uninitiated, the second question was about an audio clip from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. The contestant Aarti Jagtap was asked to identify the actress who made her debut in the film. The options included A: Ankita Lokhande B: Aaliya F C: Sanjana Sanghi D: Ananya Panday. (Correct answer is C).

Paras Rai

"Due to #COVID19 & social Distancing norms, as there is no audience present in #KBC therefore new lifeline "Video calls a friend" introduces. And the second question was asked on #SushantSinghRajput, audio played of Dil Bechara to identify the actress. #KaunBanegaCrorepati12."

@Shubhi1508

"It's like #KBC12 giving a refresher course for 2020...first ques related to apps... Second to dil bechara... Third to covid... #KaunBanegaCrorepati12."

Ruchi Gupta Mankad

"Something broke again Broken heartwhen #AmitabhBachchan uttered #स्वर्गीय #SushanthSinghRajput in his debut episode of #KBC 😭."

Pragya Dandge

"On today #KBC12 question on Dil Bechara movie and before the name of #SSR, #AmitabhBachchan sir said Late #SushantSinghRajput it's really Hurt. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantJusticeNow."

Sweta & Hayat

@SwetaLoveAB: What a Grand opening #KBC12. Love to watch Our beloved #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan sir Grand Entry #Kbcisback ✌ #20YearsOfKBC.

Hayat_slinger: Mujhe #IPL13 dekhna hai or mummy ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati 😤

Prakriti Yadav 💛🦁

"Aadar aadab abhinandan aabhar"..and suddenly my world is on its right axis again. There r people who were waiting for IPL, r waiting for Big Boss..i was only waiting for this. Welcome back @SrBachchan sir 🙏♥️💫 #KBC12."

Anumita

"Is there any other person in the world except @SrBachchan who merely has to appear on screen and you are automatically grinning ear to ear with happiness 😊 #KaunBanegaCrorepati12 #KBC12 #KBC."