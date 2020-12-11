Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer Rs 1 Crore Question That Vijay Pal Singh Couldn't Answer?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 became the topic of discussion on internet after a contestant, Vijay Pal Singh Rathore from Salwa, Madhya Pradesh, who works in a courier company, revealed that he has a big crush on Kiara Advani. The contestant also revealed that he carries her photograph with himself. Vijay, who played a decent game. However, he used all of his lifelines while answering Rs 50 lakh question. He got stuck as he reached Rs 1 crore question. After deep thinking, finally decided to quit the question.

The Rs 1 crore question that Vijay couldn't answer was: Shobha Ram Kumawat became the one and only chief minister of which brief union that came into being at one state of the formation of the state of Rajasthan? The options were: A. Greater Rajasthan B. Rajasthan Union C. Matsya Union and D. United State of Rajasthan.

As a ritual, after quitting the game, Big B asked Vijay to guess the answer, to which the latter answered, option A. But the correct answer was, option C. Matsya Union.

Vijay Pal not just won Rs 50 lakh, Big B also announced that his brother will also get a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh from one of the sponsors of the show.

Meanwhile, during the show, Vijay talked about his family struggles. He revealed that due to his father's health, Vijay had to take a break from his preparation for MPSI (Madhya Pradesh Sub Inspector) and took up the job of a courier boy. He also shared that his monthly income is Rs 8,000. Vijay dreams of becoming a police officer.

