Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question That Stumped Shivam Rajput?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, roll-over contestant Shivam Rajput took to the hot seat. Shivam who hails from Kanpur is a clerk at the UP Power Corporation. The contestant managed to wow Amitabh Bachchan with his dedication towards his work and parents. Big B also lauded his gameplay and general knowledge.

Shivam, who has had a humble beginning, aspired to pursue a career in cricket. But due to his family's financial hardships, he gave up his dream and took up a job to sustain the family. The contestant also said that he has been grateful for his journey to sit on the hot seat. During the course of the show, he also revealed that he wants to give his parents a decent way of life with the prize money he wins on the show.

Shivam played a brilliant game and had his lifelines intact for the longest time. He took home prize money of Rs 50 lakh as he didn’t have the answer to The Rs 1 crore question.

The Rs 1 crore question that stumped Shivam is as follows: Who is credit for coining the term "Meghalaya"? It came with the following options: A. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee B. Shiba Prasad Chatterjee C. Radhanath Sikdar D. Dorothy Middleton. The right answer to the question is B. Shiba Prasad Chatterjee.

On the other hand, the Rs 50 lakh question that Shivam gave the right answer to with the help of the 'expert's advice' lifeline is as follows: Which legendary Urdu poet is fondly referred to as 'Khuda e Sukhan' or 'God of Poetry'? It came with the following options: A. Faiz Ahmed Faiz B. Mirza Ghalib C. Mir Taqi Mir D. Bashir Badr. The right answer is C. Mir Taqi Mir.

