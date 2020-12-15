Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question That Stumped 14-Year Old Anmol Shashtri?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will have kids from all across India taking part in the show this week. The latest episode of KBC 12 started with 14-year old Anmol Shashtri answering the fastest fingers first question and sitting on the hot seat.

Anmol who hails from Gujarat is in class eight and aspires to become an astrophysicist. Throughout the show, Anmol impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his knowledge and the way he went about answering the questions. The young one played a great game and took home the prize money of 25 lakh rupees.

Anmol decided to quit as he wasn’t sure of the answer for the Rs. 50 lakh question and had no lifelines left in his kitty. The Rs 50 lakh question that Anmol couldn't answer is as follows: Which cricketer has been involved in the most run-outs in Test and ODI cricket? It came with the following options: A) Inzamam-ul-Haq B) Rahul Dravid C) Sachin Tendulkar D) Steve Waugh. The correct answer was D) Steve Waugh

Post quitting, Big B asked Anmol to take a guess and he went with option B) Rahil Dravid, which was incorrect. Besides the prize money, the 14-year-old also won a scholarship of five lakh rupees from one of the sponsors of the show.

