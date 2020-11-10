Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Name His One-Day-Old Baby Girl

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with festive fervour as it is Diwali special week on the show. Sunny Khalas, a lecturer from Ahmedabad, Gujarat was the only contestant who answered the fastest finger round, and made it to the hot seat. In a chatty mode, Sunny requested the host Amitabh Bachchan to name his one-day-old baby girl.

During his introduction video, Sunny revealed that he and his wife have many things in common except for the fact that she prefers diet food, but he loves street food. He also revealed that his goal was to make it to KBC so that he can take his wife to Switzerland with the prize money. He also added that he wants to recreate 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main' on the streets of Switzerland.

Sunny also said that just a day before filming the episode, he and his wife were blessed with a baby girl and requested Big B to name his daughter.

Amitabh congratulated the couple and said that Goddess Lakshmi has arrived at their home just before Diwali in the form of a daughter.

Meanwhile, Sunny played a decent game, but got stuck at the question for Rs 3.2 lakh. Since he had exhausted his lifelines, he decided to quit the game and took home the prize money of Rs 1.6 lakh.

After Sunny, Ravikant Sahu from Chhattisgarh, who worked as a technician in South Eastern Coalfields Limited, took the hot seat. It is then that Big B revealed he used to work in a coal mine before entering the entertainment industry.

