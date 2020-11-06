Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Gets First Crorepati; Will This Contestant Win The Jackpot Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Although the show hasn't made its place in the top 5 slot of the TRP chart, the show has been keeping the audience glued to the television screens. The makers of the show have been sharing the promos to keep the hype around the show intact. Latest promo suggested that the show will soon get its first Crorepati.

As per the latest promo, Nazia Nasim, a Delhi resident will win Rs 1 crore in the episode that will be aired on November 11, 2020.

In the video, host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen lauding her knowledge, and the way she played throughout. He said that although Nazia got some tough questions, she managed to answer it and called it an incredible game. Like every game, he asked the contestant to move ahead cautiously and moved towards the 'jackpot' question of Rs 7 crore.

Nazia then says that she has always taken risks in her life, and would take it once again.

However, as per IE report, sources suggest that she quit the game after winning Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the latest episode started with roll-over contestant Hardik Patil, a 24-year-old businessman from Mumbai, who took home prize money of Rs 12,50,000. The next contestant, Gunjan Lata, a bank manager from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, quit the game and took home Rs 6,40,000. After Gunjan, Ruby Singh, a teacher from Bharti, took over the hot seat. Amitabh turned a marriage counsellor after she complained that her husband doesn't take her to restaurants. Big B requested her husband to take her to a restaurant by telling his parents.

